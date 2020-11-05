7 Areas To Deep Clean If Stress Scrubbing Is Your Thing

It's hard to believe Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, but yes, it's time to start thinking about that turkey—and the state of your oven. To give yours a good cleaning, all you'll need is water, baking soda, and a little vegetable-based castile soap.

Mix half a cup of water with baking soda until you have a paste, then add a tablespoon of your soap. Take the oven racks out and apply a thin layer of the paste around the oven, wherever you see grime. (Just avoid the vents!)

While the paste is sitting, scrub down the racks with a sponge and your baking soda paste. Wipe the paste off with a damp microfiber cloth, then use the cloth to scrub down the oven. Wipe it clean until all the residue is gone.