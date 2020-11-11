Back in 2014, when Marie Kondo published the book that would make her the decluttering celebrity of our time, there was a lot more collective joy to be sparked. These days, amid a global pandemic and lockdown orders around the world, happiness at home can be harder to come by. All the more reason to tune in to Kondo's, Fundamentals of Tidying.

In this 10-episode series on her signature method, Kondo reminds viewers how to declutter and organize clothes, books, papers, miscellaneous items, and more. It caters to an audience who is new to the KonMari way of doing things, but people who have read her books and watched her shows will pick up on some fresh ideas, too.

I found the series to be a comforting, borderline nostalgic reminder of the satisfaction that comes with a good home tidying. During a time when so much feels out of control, there's power in remembering the things we do have agency over, even if it's just a cutlery drawer and bedside table.

Here are a few of Kondo's tips that I'm excited to put into practice in my home: