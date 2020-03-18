What The CDC Recommends For Stress & Anxiety During COVID-19 Outbreak

And for parents navigating the virus outbreak with kids or teens, this time can be especially trying. Kids are out of school, likely to get restless, and may be under a lot of stress. But according to the CDC, parents can best help by serving as a role model.

Things like sticking to routines and maintaining healthy habits are equally important for kids. Try these 10 minute workouts you can do with your kids to get moving! (It will help them burn off some energy and relieve a little stress, too.) And of course, reassuring your child and answering their questions in a confident and calm way can help them feel more secure.

Signs of stress in children will vary, but the CDC says to look out for excessive crying in younger children, or regressing to behaviors they've outgrown, like wetting the bed. In teens, it may look like excessive sadness, unhealthy eating or sleeping habits, and “acting out."

Yes, it's hard not to feel discouraged right now—but this is an opportunity for us all to take care of ourselves, and our communities. These tips can help us all rest a little easier, and until this blows over, we're happily taking recs.