New Reasons To Avoid Heartburn Drugs, Plus Natural Ways To Get Relief

Most people have experienced some form of indigestion in their life—you know, the acidic burn following pizza, wine, and ice cream that serves as a painful reminder that you can't eat like a college kid anymore. It's estimated that at any time, 25% of all adults in the U.S. suffer from frequent bouts of heartburn, aka acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Once in a while, it's no big deal; the issue is when it becomes the norm. As the name implies, GERD is the refluxing of the gastric contents of the stomach into the esophagus. Unlike your stomach, though, your esophagus is not equipped to withstand that kind of acidity. This damages esophageal cells, causing pain in the short term and, if it continues to happen over many years, can even potentially lead to esophageal cancer.

None of which sounds very fun, does it? The even bigger problem, though, is that many mainstream docs are treating GERD with medications called proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) that may do more harm than good and that don't do anything to address the root cause (which, as a functional medicine consultant, I find quite problematic).

In fact, a brand-new study found that PPIs (which include Nexium, Prilosec, Protonix, and Prevacid) may actually increase your risk for developing allergies you didn't previously have, likely by altering the stomach's delicate balance of acids and enzymes in a way that interferes with the immune system, while another study from this year found that these drugs may increase risk of heart disease, kidney disease, and stomach cancer.

But there's plenty you can do to ease your heartburn without compromising other aspects of your health. Here, I outline some of the additional risks of PPIs (i.e., why you should really think twice about taking them or take them for only a short course), plus how to get to the bottom of your persistent heartburn and find permanent relief.