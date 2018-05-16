My Face Story: How I Went Off Accutane & Healed Cystic Acne With Nontoxic Skin Care

I was feeling defeated, so it was finally time to call the dermatologist. What other options did I have? Everyone promised me this was the right thing to do, but for some reason I couldn't shake this gut feeling I had that it wasn't. At first we tried antibiotics—everything ending in "-cycline." That only lasted for a quick few weeks as it created other complications like nausea and dizziness. From there we moved on to topicals. Epiduo, Retin-A, and Clindagel are just a few I tried. But still, my cystic acne continued to spread.

To this day I still remember the appointment when she muttered that dreaded word: "Accutane." I'm pretty sure I felt my heart stop. No, I thought, I am not putting myself through that, no way, absolutely not. However, there are certain instances in life when you find yourself desperate and hopeless and tired of searching for answers. That was me in this moment; I was at my wit's end. Plus, she promised that I would need only one six-month course—then my skin would be clear for the rest of my life. I was willing to make the sacrifice to never worry about my skin again, and so I took the plunge, diving in headfirst.

And...my skin completely cleared! It was 10 months of pure acne-free bliss, and then BAM! My cystic acne returned. Slowly but surely, it started with small whiteheads and ended up with six cysts by the time I decided to visit the dermatologist again. I was devastated. I couldn't help but wonder how I was in this "5 percent" pool of individuals that Accutane can't help. Was there something else wrong with me? Something going on internally? I needed answers.