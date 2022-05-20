Check Out These Protective Styles For Your Next Look (+ Styling Tips)

If you’re well-versed in the natural hair community, you know that protective styles are a staple. Whether you’re protecting your coils from frigid winter weather or simply want a break from a week or so of styling routines, a good protective style can do the trick.

Designed to give your hair a chance to rest, when done properly protective styles are considered beneficial. This is because they’re low manipulation (you’re not messing with your hair every day) and also work to protect your hair from daily stressors (heat-related breakage, cold temps that sap moisture, and lazy hair care behavior that can sabotage your healthy hair progress).

It’s no secret that there’s no shortage of protective style options when you’re ready to give your hair a break. But one popular choice that’s a fun twist (literally and figuratively) are crochet braids. If you’re not familiar, these are a great styling option that offers plenty of versatility and are so easy you can even DIY them if you’re working on a budget. Or, if you prefer to pamper yourself, you can easily find stylists who can install this look in no time.

So, if this is your first time hearing the phrase “crochet braids," get ready for this friendly deep dive into a popular natural hair protective style.