What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

There are over 2.2 million people in the United States with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, and close to another 13 million with either generalized anxiety disorder or panic disorder. Dealing with fears of COVID-19 infection or contamination can make it harder to balance between safe, healthy practices and a worsening of symptoms.

Most of us have experienced at least some measure of anxiety or concern regarding the coronavirus. I've certainly increased my hand-washing and pay a lot more attention to not touching my face. I also discovered that I had a bad habit of putting things in my mouth to hold when my hands were full (keys, mail, etc.), which I've since stopped.

The anxiety that we are experiencing now is similar to what people with OCD experience every day, especially since government and medical experts are strongly recommending cleaning, disinfecting, and isolating—hallmarks of the struggle for many with OCD. And it's hard.

We also know that OCD and anxiety disorders often run in families, so now whole families may be struggling with exacerbated symptoms—all while sheltering in place together.