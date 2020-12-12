The pandemic not only made people conscious of their physical health, but it also severely impacted mental health. The feelings of isolation decreased productivity and increased suicidal thoughts and depression. On top of already existing feelings of isolation, many people are having to spend the holidays away from family and loved ones this year.

Forgoing traditions and missing out on memories is difficult no matter the year, but after months of isolation, this year’s holiday season may hit even harder.

“What we have to remember is that we can take charge of those feelings and make a plan to ensure that the holiday season is magical and merry in 2020 even if it may look a little different this year,” Carlin Barnes, M.D., and Marketa Wills, M.D., MBA, psychiatrists and co-authors of Understanding Mental Illness: A Comprehensive Guide to Mental Health Disorders For Family and Friends, tell mbg.

Here are a few uplifting ways to cope with feelings of isolation this holiday season, from Barnes, Wills, and other mental health professionals.