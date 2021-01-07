Quick anecdote: Quarantine has been great for my nails. An inability to frequent the salon each time I itched for a shiny new coat of lacquer forced me to forego the polish altogether. At first, I was astounded to find some white spots dotting my nail plates (a present surely left behind from my strict, never-seen-without-polished-fingers habit), but as I gave my nails a much-needed break, those marks soon grew out—I was left with strong, flesh-toned nail plates and white, half-mooned tips.

With some time, and the help of trusted experts, I honed my at-home mani skills and the fundamentals for healthy nail maintenance—and learned exactly what I was doing wrong. Turns out, there are some underrated don’ts that might be keeping you from your strongest nails yet.