In your quest for thick, healthy arches, did you know you can unconsciously hinder their full and fluffy potential? It's true: According to experts, brow etiquette is a tricky thing to master, and it's easy to overlook. These mistakes might not seem like the be-all and end-all, but because the eyebrow hairs are so fine and delicate, a little misstep can stand firmly in the way of your brow goals. The drama!

Not to worry: These mistakes are relatively easy to remedy. See below for the three most common brow blunders: