There's something about a well-plated meal that makes it even more enticing to eat. Just think of a perfectly twirled plate of spaghetti or a sugar-dusted cake. But what if we carried this idea into eating our fruits and vegetables? Just picture it: a hummus and vegetable garden.

We know, veggies already come from a garden, and you've always been told not to play with your food. But this food scrap hummus garden from registered dietitian nutritionist, chef, and cookbook author Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN, makes for a compelling case: Laying out your vegetables in a more creative way might actually make them more appetizing, leading you to eat more of the foods that best fuel your body. Not to mention, it's the perfect way to use veggies that may have been sitting in your fridge for a while (less waste, so win-win).

Complete with a range of nutritious and flavorful ingredients such as hummus (hello, fiber and healthy fats!), grape tomatoes, bell peppers, and paprika for a little extra pizzazz, this hummus garden will make for the perfect cookout staple to impress your guests and make healthy eating feel that much more accessible.