All The Pros & Cons About Taking Collagen Pills + Usage Tips

Collagen might very well be the buzziest supplement right now. And truthfully, it makes a lot of sense, considering it’s known to provide whole-body support—including skin, bones, and joints.*

Fortunately, collagen is available in various forms, making it easy to choose a product that suits your lifestyle. The most common form is powder, but sometimes, it’s found as capsules too. Curious about these elusive collagen pills? Let’s explore the pros and cons of collagen capsules, below.