Women Work Better When It's Not Freezing Cold In The Office, Study Shows

Ah, summer. A lovely time when we're meant to enjoy short sleeves, dresses, open-toed shoes, and other types of lighter outfitting that allows us to feel the warmth of the sun on our skin for a precious three or four months. But if you happen to work in an office, you likely know the double-edged sword that is this season. Without fail, those delightfully toasty temperatures outdoors always come with an unwelcome partner: overactive air conditioning.

At my last office job, summers were marked by all the women at the company spending their workdays curled up in giant cardigans, heavy-duty scarves, or even blankets, which they specifically left at the office because of their daily necessity. Most of us also had personal heaters underneath our desks, also used daily. This is ridiculous for any number of reasons, not the least of which is the total waste of energy from our building pumping cold air into the office to the point that individuals must simultaneously be running electrical heating units to reach a tolerable temperature level.

People of all genders, of course, have different ambient preferences, but in general, the men seemed to not much mind the cold compared to the women. And there's now science showing obscenely cold temperatures really do tend to affect women and men differently: A new study published in the journal PLOS ONE found women tend to be more productive and perform better at higher temperatures, whereas men tend to work better at lower temperatures.