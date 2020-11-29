As far as wrinkles go, the chest area is oft-overlooked, until those fine lines are glaring at you in the mirror. See, your chest and décolletage are one of the first areas to reveal signs of aging—often, even earlier than your face—and they tend to appear all at once with no warning at all, save for the occasional sunspot. And yet! Many stop their skin care routines at the jawline, only pausing for a groan once they notice some fine lines radiating from the chest’s center.

We’re here to tell you that your chest deserves a skin care moment, too, well before the first fold settles in. Below, derms explain what causes chest wrinkles and how to rid those fine lines.