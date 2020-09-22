mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
The Chillest Combo: What To Pair With CBD To Make It More Effective

The Chillest Combo: What To Pair With CBD To Make It More Effective

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Dropper with CBD Oil

Image by Blue Collectors / Stocksy

September 22, 2020 — 9:02 AM

Many people take CBD oil to calm nerves right before bed or in the middle of a busy workday. And while it's often consumed solo, a growing body of research finds that CBD may be more effective when paired with certain spices. Here's the dish.

The connection between CBD and β-Caryophyllene.

CBD is one of many phytocannabinoids (a fancy name for plant compounds) found in hemp that have a calming effect on the body and mind. When taken in unison, these compounds join forces to put us at ease, which is why you should always look for CBD products that are full-spectrum.*

Together, these phytocannabinoids have a positive effect on the body's endocannabinoid system (ECS), a "master regulator" that oversees everything from sleep quality to stress response.* And while these helpful phytocannabinoids are hard to find outside cannabis, it turns out that another plant compound can have a similar influence on the ECS: Meet beta-caryophyllene (β-Caryophyllene).

"It's a phytocannabinoid-like substance and it's found in black pepper and cloves, among other things," functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D., said of beta-caryophyllene on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast earlier this year. It's present in the essential oils of oregano, hops, black cumin, and rosemary, too. It helps give these ingredients their spicy, warming kick. Fun fact: beta-caryophyllene is also found in the oils of some tree species, and it contributes to the fragrant, relaxing scent of a forest trail.

Recent research shows that when we consume beta-caryophyllene, it binds to the same ECS receptors that are triggered by CBD products. So there's reason to believe that the compound can enhance CBD's already calming effect on inflammation, pain, and stress and anxiousness.* For this reason, beta-caryophyllene is the first known "dietary cannabinoid."

In the British Journal of Pharmacology, board-certified neurologist Ethan B. Russo, M.D., writes that the combination of phytocannabinoids and beta-caryophyllene "may lead to novel approaches to such disorders as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, drug dependency, dementia and a panoply of dermatological disorders."

How to get your β-Caryophyllene fix.

Pairing your full-spectrum oil with rosemary chicken or a black-pepper-forward stew would certainly test this synergistic theory. But to make things easier, mbg added a handful of beta-caryophyllene-rich ingredients into its first hemp product, hemp multi+.*

hemp multi+

hemp multi+

Safe, full-spectrum organic hemp blend to ease anxiousness & stress—now 35% off.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
hemp multi+

In addition to certified organic full-spectrum hemp extract, hemp multi+ contains anti-inflammatory black cumin seed oil, clove, and black pepper, plus mood-boosting hops and rosemary—all of which contain β-Caryophyllene.* The result is more than just a hemp oil: It's a synergistic blend of plants that piggyback off of each other to noticeably support relaxation and a more positive mood.*

To learn more about how hemp multi+ can be used to relieve stress, check out its page on the mbg shop.* (Heads up: It's on a limited sale right now!)

Rountree, who helped with the product's formulation, predicts that it will speak to the next wave of stress relief:* "I think we're going to see more of this in the future," he said on the mbg podcast. "I think this is the beginning of a huge trend—to look for these substances like beta-caryophyllene that can actually support the entourage effect."

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

