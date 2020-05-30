To support a healthy gut and digestion during pregnancy, gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D. recommends taking a broad-spectrum probiotic supplement which contains plenty of helpful lactobacillus and bifidobacterium species.* You can find these types of probiotic strains in mindbodygreen's probiotic+ supplement. “It’s good to support the gut microbiome especially in a time when there could be a fair amount of shifting and changing,” he explains. In addition to a supplement, Singh also suggests eating probiotic-rich foods to reap the both the nutritional and gut-friendly benefits.

For women with skin conditions, like eczema and allergies, taking probiotics during pregnancy may help manage or reduce those symptoms in the child,* according to a study published by the World Health Organization. Though, “to date, there have been mixed results from the pregnancy studies,” clinical professor at Yale University and board-certified OB/GYN Mary Jane Minkin, M.D. says. Some show effective prevention of allergic issues for the babies, while some have no effect, meaning there needs to be more research to draw definitive conclusions.

Also, Gilberg-Lenz says women should not rely on probiotics to prevent complications with birth or fetal development.