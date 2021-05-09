Is It Possible To Build A Tolerance To Your Magnesium Supplement?

According to Stephenson, she isn't aware of any scientific research that demonstrates people building a tolerance to magnesium supplements. For example, the National Institute of Health lists its recommended dietary allowances for magnesium intake, with no note of increasing or decreasing the amount based on how long you've been taking it.

That said, there is evidence certain mineral supplements can compete with each other for absorption, so if you feel like your magnesium supplement is suddenly not working the way it used to, take note of whether you're taking other mineral supplements (like iron or calcium) along with it. They can also interact and interfere with certain medications.

As registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Amy Kimberlain, RDN, CDCES previously explained to mbg, "magnesium supplements can interact and/or interfere with some medicines, i.e., bisphosphonates, antibiotics, and diuretics."

As such, it's always a good idea to talk to your doctor to get a personalized recommendation. They may recommend taking your magnesium supplement by itself, or upping your intake of magnesium-rich foods, for example.