Here's the thing: Brow regrowth is a tricky feat: Sometimes, our affinity for tweezers in past years may halt the process. As Kerry E. Yates, trichologist and founder of Colour Collective, tells mbg, "If the follicle along your brows is damaged from overplucking, you will not grow new hair. Collagen unfortunately cannot reanimate follicles." Read: If a hair follicle is dead, no supplement is bringing it back to life.

So while it can't necessarily revive those severely damaged follicles, Yates says it absolutely can support the growth phase for your brows, just like it does for the hair on your head. Here's how it works: Your hair (brow hairs, too!) is mainly made up of the protein keratin. For the body to build that keratin, it needs several types of amino acids, many of which are part of collagen peptides. The theory follows that if you ingest these amino acids, they can help support your natural levels of these essential ingredients.* And while there are plenty of collagen-rich brow products meant to coat those hairs and help them thicken, topicals can only get you so far. According to Yates, "to see any positive effects, you must take [collagen] internally versus topically.*"