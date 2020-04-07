As long as you’re staying at least six feet away from others, spending time in nature is not only safe, but highly recommended. In fact, Levine said “it's recommended to continue walking dogs and playing fetch to decrease both human and pet anxiety.”

If you’re worried they may have picked something up while outside, simply wash their paws when you get home. And of course, wash your hands as well.

“If you want to be extra cautious after going on walks, you can use a chlorhexidine wipe,” Kopit said, “or wash their paws in chlorhexidine shampoo.”

Chlorhexidine is an antibacterial and antifungal disinfectant, typically used as the last step in surgical prep. The shampoos and wipes containing this solution can be found at most pet stores or veterinary offices.

“Whether or not it’s an effective disinfectant, no one knows,” Kopit said, “but it’s just a precaution you can take for now. If not, at least it’s a detergent and a soap that will clean the paws.”

If you want to be extra diligent, you can put booties on your pet before going out. When you return home, wash them with a load of laundry. (If you don’t have a washing machine, here’s the most effective way to clean your clothes at home.)