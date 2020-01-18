Can Aloe Vera Heal Acne Scars? Here's What The Research Says

Acne scars come in many different shapes and sizes. For pitted scars (that are depressed into the skin) and raised keloid scars, professional treatments are often necessary—in these cases, topical aloe vera won’t help heal these scars. For another type of acne residue, however, aloe vera may offer some benefits. Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation is not technically speaking an official scar, but it often occurs after breakouts, and many people find them as annoying as breakouts themselves. They can appear dark brown, tan, pink, or red.

Otherwise known as dark spots, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation often shows up in the wake of pimples, pustules, and cystic breakouts. Aloesin, a compound naturally found in the aloe plant, has been shown in certain studies to help lighten things up. In one study specifically, when aloe was applied onto skin four times per day for two weeks, aloesin was shown to effectively fade post-acne hyperpigmentation. Another study showed that topical application of aloesin can directly inhibit hyperpigmented skin from producing more melanin, which is the natural pigment in skin that causes dark spots to form.

If your hyperpigmentation is severe, combining aloe vera—or aloe vera infused skin care products—with a prescribed topical (like a retinoid or retinol alternative) may be your best bet in lightening things up. In other words: If your dark spots are extra stubborn, don’t rely on aloe vera alone. Rather, combine it with another, dermatologist-recommended (or prescribed) topical for double the scar-fading power.