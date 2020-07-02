Every summer around the Fourth of July, many start looking for ways to don holiday-specific outfits and makeup. Perhaps the most common is a bold red lip. It used to be the easy answer to level up an outfit, as all it took was a swipe or two of lipstick: It's a fairly low-lift and low-stakes beauty choice. (Who among us doesn't already have their go-to shade of crimson?)

Well, this year a red lip is actually the not-so-easy choice, especially if you are participating in any safe, social-distancing festivities. Why? You guessed it: masks. Slathering on a red lip only to have it covered up is not only pointless but potentially very messy and muggy. Instead, might we suggest a sleek, chic blue eyeliner. Not only is a navy or sapphire hue very appealing (they make any eye color simply pop), but there are plenty of good options on the market. Yes, even clean and natural options.

Here, a few of our favorites just in time for the long weekend.