5 Clean, Organic Eyeliners That You Can Wear This Fourth Of July

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
blue eyeliner for july 4

July 2, 2020 — 12:42 PM

Every summer around the Fourth of July, many start looking for ways to don holiday-specific outfits and makeup. Perhaps the most common is a bold red lip. It used to be the easy answer to level up an outfit, as all it took was a swipe or two of lipstick: It's a fairly low-lift and low-stakes beauty choice. (Who among us doesn't already have their go-to shade of crimson?)

Well, this year a red lip is actually the not-so-easy choice, especially if you are participating in any safe, social-distancing festivities. Why? You guessed it: masks. Slathering on a red lip only to have it covered up is not only pointless but potentially very messy and muggy. Instead, might we suggest a sleek, chic blue eyeliner. Not only is a navy or sapphire hue very appealing (they make any eye color simply pop), but there are plenty of good options on the market. Yes, even clean and natural options. 

 Here, a few of our favorites just in time for the long weekend.  

DabHerbMakeup Organic Herb Eye Shadow in Indigo

Powder eye shadow is a great multitasking option, as you can create several types of eye looks with it. Wet a thin liner brush and use it to stencil in a gorgeous cat eye; smudge it across the lash line for a purposefully messy look; or go full-on glam and do a navy smoky eye. Regardless, you'll feel good about wearing this certified organic option. 

Organic Herb Eye Shadow in Indigo, DabHerbMakeup ($13.50)

blue eyeliner for july 4 dab herb organic
Kosas 10-Second Liquid Eye Shadow

Again, technically a shadow, but this cobalt bright liquid can turn into a statement-making liner. Just trace the brush along your lash line, and then gently press the liquid into the skin. The result is a bold, thick, and so-cool eye look. 

10-Second Liquid Eye Shadow, Kosas ($28)

kosas 10 second shadow
Burt's Bees Defining Retractable Liner

A classic gel stick liner, this smooths on effortlessly with no pulling or drag. Gel pencils make for great day-to-day options, just in case you fall for a blue hue. The shade is a nice mix of royal and navy.

Defining Retractable Liner, Burt's Bees ($9.99) 

burts bees eyeliner
Kjaer Weis Eye Pencil

A classic pencil is a beautiful thing—there's a reason they've stuck around for as long as they have. This one is a rich, deep, stunning navy blue, so it will be your closest shade to black on this list (if you're not looking to stray too far from your go-to hue).

Eye Pencil, Kjaer Weis ($30)

kjaer weis eye pencil
Milk Makeup Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner

A royal blue gel liner that the subtlest hint of shimmer, so it looks—dare we say?—star-spangled. Plus the formula itself is extremely soft so applies to the skin with ease. You'll have plenty of fun with this playful choice. 

Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner, Milk Makeup ($22)

milk makeup
