If you routinely pick up black raspberries at your local farmer’s market, feel free to skip on to the research at-hand. But for many of us, the notion of a black raspberry may garner a collective, Huh?

To put it simply, the fruit is a variant of the original red raspberry, commonly grown in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. As mentioned, they’re not quite the same as blackberries—while both may look similar upon first glance, black raspberries differ in texture and taste. First, the little drupelets on black raspberries are covered in tiny hairs (like your typical raspberry), while blackberries appear smooth on the surface. Black raspberries also have a hollow center (again, like its red counterpart), while blackberries usually have a white or green core. In terms of taste, many regard black raspberries as sweeter and less tart than blackberries.

Even if you haven’t noticed the berry lining supermarket shelves, black raspberries have been long studied for their anti-inflammatory properties; in fact, previous studies have shown the fruit can manage chronic inflammatory diseases like ulcerative colitis, even having anti-carcinogenic effects. It only makes sense the berries could benefit skin inflammation as well.