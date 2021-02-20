To towel-dry or not to towel-dry: According to hairstylist and founder of Hair Rules, Anthony Dickey, it depends on your hair type. Those with curls, coils, and kinks (curl types 3 to 4, if you want to get technical) are prone to frizz as soon as they step out of the shower. That's why Dickey suggests applying product (leave ins, oils, and such) when their hair is sopping wet. "That's when they have the least amount of frizz," he says.

Consequently, if you have a looser curl structure (waves, slight bends, or pin-straight locks), he suggests gently towel-drying your hair a bit before reaching for product, especially if you’re looking to amp up the volume. "If you put product on when it's sopping wet, it's just going to be flatter," Dickey explains.

