mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

The Bizarre Side Effect Of Having A Male Twin

Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor By Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia is a writer, environmental advocate, and registered yoga teacher (E-RYT) with a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College.
The Bizarre Side Effect Of Having A Male Twin

Image by Alison Winterroth / Stocksy

March 19, 2019 — 22:10 PM

Ever wondered how being a twin actually influences your life? Well, besides the obvious fact that you develop with another human in the womb, a new study suggests that what happens between conception and birth could have long-term implications for females with a male twin. 

In utero twins are exposed to hormones such as testosterone, which we know are critical for development and the healthy functioning of the body. A new study finds that exposure to the sex hormone testosterone could leave negative lasting effects on females.

The robust study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) on Monday found females who were exposed to a male twin in utero were less likely to graduate from school, earned less money by their 30s, and had lower fertility and marriage success versus twins who were both females.

If you're thinking it could have to do with what happened after birth, they also accounted for that by tracking data on female twins who had lost their male twin within the first year of life and found similar results.

The research led by Northwestern University and the Norwegian School of Economics was prompted by the "testosterone-transfer hypothesis," a belief that females with a male twin are exposed to higher levels of testosterone in the womb leading to behavioral changes after birth.

This study supports the hypothesis of testosterone transfer between twins, but the authors caution that these outcomes cannot be generalized to all female-male twins. "Not everyone will be affected in the same way, and some female twins may not be affected at all," said study corresponding author and economist and research associate at Northwestern University's Institute for Policy Research, Krzysztof Karbownik, in a statement.

The researchers reiterate that they are not suggesting women base their fertility decisions on these findings, as "these effects are highly unlikely to result from any individual fertility decision made by a woman or couple, given that twins are a small subset of births, and male-female twin pairs even rarer yet."

Instead, the study offers insight into the potential long-term behavioral changes that could result from practices like in-vitro fertilization. With more women conceiving later in life, we could see a greater reliance on fertility treatments as well as a rise in the number of twin births, making this knowledge particularly important.

At mbg, we know that hormones play a crucial role in our health, for better or for worse, and this is really just one more reason to believe it.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Caroline Muggia
Caroline Muggia mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia has a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College. She received her E-RYT with Yoga Works and is a graduate of the Institute for Integrative...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
$199.99

Prenatal Yoga

With Tara Stiles
Prenatal Yoga
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Integrative Health

Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort

Abby Moore
Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/bizarre-side-effect-of-having-male-twin

Your article and new folder have been saved!