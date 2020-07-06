In the summer we all pay just a little extra attention to SPF. One of the reasons we care more about sun care in the warmer months is because you might be making beach visits (safely, of course!), and beach visits tend to require a different level or type of SPF than you might wear day-to-day or under makeup. For one, you'll want one that's a touch more water-resistant (aim for 80 minutes and reapply regularly). But there's another concern for beach visits: You'll want one that's eco-friendly and biodegradable. Why? Because certain sunscreen ingredients are not ocean-safe and even contribute to coral reef bleaching.

That's why we suggest always sticking to mineral sunscreens, like zinc oxide, which have been shown to be better for the environment as they break down in water. So here, our favorite ocean-friendly, biodegradable options for you to take to the beach.