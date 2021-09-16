Finding your ideal dose of hemp can be tricky. While everybody's different, if you're new to the product, it's generally recommended that you start on a low-to-moderate daily dose (10 to 20 mg of cannabinoids) and monitor its effects for one to two weeks. If you don't feel like it's helping you stress any less, you can start to increase the dose with the permission of your doctor.*

As mbg's director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N., explains: "Clinical research indicates that 15 to 25 mg of hemp CBD might be a sweet spot for helping improve our stress resilience and promote calm."

Side effects of hemp tend to be relatively mild (the most common one is fatigue, which some people view as a benefit, i.e., sleep support*), and people don't seem to build a tolerance to the plant over time, meaning that it's safe to experiment with dose until you find one that works for you.*