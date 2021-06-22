The Ideal Temperature To Keep Your Home To Prevent Mold This Summer

According to research from Kansas State University, "Molds grow best in warm temperatures, 77 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit, though some growth may occur anywhere between 32 and 95 degrees."

As such, aiming to keep your home cooler, particularly at less than 77 degrees Fahrenheit is a good place to start. If your house or apartment doesn't have central air, consider investing in a window or stand-alone AC unit. (Cooler temps in your bedroom will help you sleep better, too—so it's a win-win!)