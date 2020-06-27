8 Best Sunscreen For Babies & Kids: Natural & Safe For Sensitive Skin
Sunscreen, we know, is vital year round. Of course, it does tend to get more attention in the summer, as we all have more outdoor activities and are spending more time in the sunshine. And if you have children, you are likely well versed in slathering up their little bodies with SPF to protect them from sunburns and UV damage.
Because babies' skin can be more sensitive, too, most people find an option that is specifically formulated for children. Not only that, but adult sunscreens tend to come with bells and whistles kids just don't need (glow-inducing tints and fancy, expensive actives come to mind). So here are several safe options for your kids.
Babyganics Mineral-Based Baby Sunscreen SPF 50
A non-allergenic, no-fragrance, no-tear, no-messing-around formula that provides UVA and UVB protection thanks to the mineral blend of actives. The lotion is also made with a host of organic ingredients.
Mineral-Based Baby Sunscreen SPF 50, Babyganics ($9.99)
Blackgirl Sunscreen Kids SPF 50
A face and body blend specifically formulated for Black skin tones, this won't leave a white cast on your little ones. Along with no foggy residue, it skips out on a bunch of other additives you likely don't want to expose them too like parabens, phthalates, silicones, fragrances, and so on. Safe, all around.
Sunscreen Kids SPF 50, Blackgirl ($9)
Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen
This is made with naturally sourced 100% zinc oxide—so as far as mass options are concerned, this is very clean. It's also gained the stamp of approval from the National Eczema Association, so it's good to go for that specific skin condition, but it's a good bet for any kid with easily irritated skin.
Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen, Neutrogena ($10.99)
Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
Made with oat extract for hydration, this lotion just smooths onto skin. This gently nourishes the delicate skin as well as calms any irritated or inflamed skin. The protection comes from a naturally sourced zinc oxide.
Baby Continuous Protection Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50, Aveeno ($22.99)
Babo Botanicals Baby Skin Mineral Sunscreen
An option vetted by the Environmental Working Group, this is a good find for the environment and your kid. The lotion is ultra lightweight, too, so it won't feel goopy or greasy on skin—after all, your kid has to feel good in their sunscreen too.
Baby Skin Mineral Sunscreen, Babo Botanicals ($23.95)
Earth Mama Organics Kids Uber-Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
This creamy lotion is packed with calming organic colloidal oatmeal and organic shea butter in this ("as in way more than the amount of colloidal oatmeal than is required by the FDA to be in an eczema cream" the brand notes).
Kids Uber-Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50, Earth Mama Organics ($14.99)
Erbaviva Baby Sun Stick SPF 30
Sticks are an easy way to reapply sunscreen while on the go. You can toss it in a bag, and when you need to use it, you can just swipe it on without having to use your hands. Plus, since it's a solid, you don't have to worry about it spilling in your bag.
Baby Sun Stick SPF 30, Erbaviva ($13)
Badger Balm Baby Sunscreen SPF 30
The classic sunscreen brand's kid option is made with only seven ingredients. including calming chamomile, soothing calendula, mineral zinc oxide, and a sunflower oil as its base for easy application. It is pediatrician-tested and -approved and hypoallergenic.
Baby Sunscreen SPF 30, Badger Balm ($16.99)
And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.