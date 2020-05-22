One way to emulate a vacation vibe is to create a "night on the town." Recreate your favorite haunts in various rooms or areas of your home, complete with venue-inspired snacks and signature cocktails or mocktails. Then travel your home tasting and trying various bites and sips. Or try all-new ones: Google the hot spots of a city you want to visit, look up their cocktail menu, and try to recreate a drink from it. (Another hack: Don't be afraid to DM bars on Instagram for recipes and tips—they may not give away all their secrets, but they can point you in the right direction if you're stumped on how to make a specific drink.) Then, when we're allowed to travel again, see if your homemade version matched up.