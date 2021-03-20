The quest for the perfect soap is a tricky one: It’s important to snag one with gentle—yet effective—cleansing agents to remove particulate matter and daily grime; and since skin care starts in the shower (from the neck down, at least), finding a wash buffered with hydrating and conditioning ingredients is key.

And for those with chronically dry skin, this criteria is extra important to keep top of mind. Dry skin signals a compromised skin barrier—when your barrier weakens it’s unable to stop water from evaporating, which then leads to cracked, itchy, sometimes painful skin. That said, you want to lather on a body wash that coats your skin in barrier-supporting ingredients.

You’re in luck: We found 12 that fit the bill. Ahead, the best soaps that function like a blanket for dry, thirsty skin.