The Best Sleep Advice For Parents We've Heard All Year

Sleep issues are increasingly common around the world, and in some places, up to 50 to 60% of the population suffers from insomnia. As I write this, I can just picture parents everywhere reading it, nodding their heads, and thinking, Well, duh.

When you have a little one at home, the opportunities to sleep quickly disappear as nightly wake-ups become a given (and the pandemic isn't making things any easier), so it's no wonder that research shows the average parent has disrupted sleep for six years after the birth of a child. Here are a few of the best tips mbg has picked up from sleep experts, parents, and therapists this year to get you through those half-dozen sleepy years feeling a little bit better rested: