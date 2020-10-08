Houseplants have already invaded Instagram, so it was only a matter of time before they got some apps of their own.

This year, there's been a rise in digital resources that guide users through how to grow and maintain their houseplant collections. As someone who loves both houseplants and incessantly picking up my phone, I am here for the trend. I decided to try a couple out to see if they could improve my existing plant routines.

The verdict: While I don't think houseplant care can be totally automated (there's always going to be an element of human touch and intuition involved), the following apps were helpful for sending reminders about when to check in on what, and providing new insights into the types of plants that are best suited for my space. Here's a little snapshot of the features of each.