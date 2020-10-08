4 Phone Apps Helping Me Grow & Maintain My Houseplant Collection
Houseplants have already invaded Instagram, so it was only a matter of time before they got some apps of their own.
This year, there's been a rise in digital resources that guide users through how to grow and maintain their houseplant collections. As someone who loves both houseplants and incessantly picking up my phone, I am here for the trend. I decided to try a couple out to see if they could improve my existing plant routines.
The verdict: While I don't think houseplant care can be totally automated (there's always going to be an element of human touch and intuition involved), the following apps were helpful for sending reminders about when to check in on what, and providing new insights into the types of plants that are best suited for my space. Here's a little snapshot of the features of each.
Vera by Bloomscape
Houseplant delivery company Bloomscape recently acquired the Vera plant care app. The new collab allows users to compile virtual "plant profiles" for their greenery.
Once you photograph, identify, and name a plant, the app creates what is essentially a baseball card of stats on it: when it needs to be watered and fed, what kind of humidity and temperatures it likes, etc. Plus, it serves up fun new tidbits about your plant pal. (I'm proud to share that my Bird of Paradise, Ernst, is considered the queen of the indoor plant world.)
The type A plant parent can also use this one track the last time they watered, fertilized, repotted, misted, and rotated their plants to keep on a consistent schedule, or write in to Bloomscape's in-house greenery team with a question—all for free!
Leafsnap
If you're unsure what kind of houseplant you have in the first place, Leafsnap can help you identify it. It's a good, basic app to start with if you were gifted greenery of unknown origins or forget if that trailing plant in your bedroom is a philodendron or a pothos.
It's totally free to use, but does serve up a fair number of ads.
Florish
Giving your plant the right lighting is essential, and Florish helps you easily gauge the direction and intensity of the light that filters in through your home's windows. Its free light reader tells you whether a space is suitable for bright, indirect light plants, low-light plants, etc. and offers up suggestions for new plants to add to your space based on your lighting.
Like Bloomscape, it also lets you input your plants into a virtual plant collection and offers up a few basic care tips for each one.
Steward
To access most of the features on the Steward app, you'll need to opt into a subscription (around $10/month, depending on payment plan). The money goes towards custom plant maps that tell you exactly the right plants for your rooms' lighting, layout, and size. The app also connects you with a team of botanists who can help you choose new plants and better tend to your existing ones.
Simply take a video of your space (with special emphasis on the windows) and within a week or so, the Steward team will draw up a plant plan that auto-updates with the seasons.
Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!