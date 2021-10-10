While things seemed to be improving following the events of 2020, there have still been plenty of challenges. From the Delta variant and breakthrough COVID cases, to the anxiety of returning to school, the office, or other social settings—we’ve had plenty to cope with already (and the year isn't even over yet!).

Throughout all of it, it's clear the need to prioritize emotional fitness is more important than ever. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Day, we offer five of the best pieces of mental health advice experts gave us this year: