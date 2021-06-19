While daily mascara use is likely safe for most, it does have the potential to cause irritation for some. Read: If it's never bothered you before, you can assume you're part of the lucky majority and can keep on wearing it without reserve.

But if that's not you: here’s a little anatomy lesson on the eye itself to explain why it causes issues, from James Chelnis, M.D., oculofacial plastic surgeon and assistant clinical professor at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.

Your eyelid has three parts that produce various liquids: water (which we identify as tears), mucus (which you might notice when you wake up with "crust" in the morning), and oil. For our purposes, that last one is the most important. Oil actually forms a slick around the eye to keep the water in, keeping your eye hydrated. ("When I do surgery or an exam, I can actually see the oil layer over the eye," he says.)

If our oil glands around the eye stop working properly, they can't keep the water sealed on the eye. "Have you ever heard anyone complain about having 'dry eyes' but still tearing up? What's happening there is the eye likely doesn't have enough oil to keep the water in," says Chelnis. And mascara can actually clog the pores in the area, leading to less oil production—especially when not washed off nightly. "This not only leads to dryness but styes and eyelid inflammation," he says.

Additionally, "In doing exams or surgery, I've actually found mascara debris trapped under the eyelid, often causing inflammation," he says.