As the summer sun and heat is fully upon us, despite our best efforts, burns happen.

Sun damage has a variety of traits, so even if your skin doesn’t exhibit the piping red hue so often associated with burns, it can still be in need of post sun soothing. For example, darker skin tones typically have dry, tight, itchy skin as the result of too much sun exposure. Lighter skin, on other hand, may have that red tone, but it also may just be dry and flaky. What we’re really getting at here is it’s always a good idea to moisturize and soothe after a day in the sun.

Now, you can take the DIY route, or you can pick up one of these soothing lotions and balms—they are formulated with a plethora of skin calming favorites.