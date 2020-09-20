Korean beauty brands are known for being ahead of the skin care curve, as well as incorporating innovative and unique ingredients into their cutting-edge formulas (looking at you, snail slime). And if you’re just dipping your toes into the K-beauty waters, face masks are undoubtedly a great gateway item—masks typically contain a cocktail of those aforementioned K-beauty ingredients, so you can sample and test different formulas before dropping some coin on a more targeted product.

Whether you’re in the market for an overnight, wash-off, sheet, or eye mask, look no further than our bank of K-beauty must-haves. Here, 11 masks that are innovative in every sense of the word—from the ingredient list, to the application, to even the packaging itself.