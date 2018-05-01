These Are The Green Powders That The World's Healthiest People Actually Buy Themselves
Sun Chlorella
It's a green sea algae that contains lots of chlorophyll, an antioxidant that is very cleansing. It's rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals.
It has unique properties (a nucleus, to be exact) that make it great for cellular repair and generation. It's also one of the few sources of vitamin B12 found in plants and has been found to carry out some of the toxins that make its way into our body via a contaminated food supply. Pro tip: Look for "cracked cell wall" or "pulverized cell wall," so it can be easily broken down and digested.
—Lisa Hayim, R.D., founder of The Well Necessities
Amazing Grass Green Superfood
This powder contains the actual foods on the ingredient list (i.e., spinach, spirulina, pineapple, etc.), rather than an extraction of the nutrients from these foods. I also like that it's a blend, so I get a variety of nutrients from various food sources. This powder also contains pre- and probiotics, which is always a bonus in my book. My favorite way to use it is throwing it into a smoothie—and it actually tastes (unexpectedly) delicious!
—Leah Silberman, R.D., founder of Tovita Nutrition
I've been using Amazing Grass for years. I always have a few of their single-serving packs of their green superfood cacao chocolate infusion in my carry-on. I like that it helps me make sure I'm getting my greens in and also offers a prebiotic/probiotic blend—not to mention that delicious chocolate flavor that's rich without being hyper-sweet.
—Jessica Cording, R.D., founder of Jessica Cording Nutrition
NOW Green Phytofoods Powder
Powdered greens run the risk of being contaminated, so it’s important to me that the company has the highest quality control. NOW foods has been in business for 50 years and owns over $40 million in quality control testing equipment. They are one of the brands Olympians and athletes can use and trust due to purity and quality.
—Kelly LeVeque, CHN, best-selling author and mbg class instructor
MRM Spirulina
Spirulina is my go-to for adding more minerals and a boost of protein to my morning smoothie—bonus tip, add cocoa powder so you can slightly mask the flavor if you're not into it.
—McKel Hill, R.D., founder of Nutrition Stripped
MRM Spirulina green powder is a nutritional powerhouse. Spirulina is often referred to as nature's multivitamin because it has all the (naturally occurring) vitamins and minerals the body needs.
—Courtney Swan, M.S., founder of Realfoodology
BIOHM Probiotic Supplement With Supergreens
My favorite green powder is BIOHM Probiotic supplement with Supergreens because it contains gut-friendly probiotics and no artificial sweeteners.
—Alanna Waldron, R.D., founder of Eats Real Food
My favorite green powder is BIOHM’s probiotic supplement with supergreens. It’s a new find for me after loving their normal probiotics, but it blends everything important into me in a single scoop: adaptogens, probiotics, and ingredients like seaweed and even entire broccoli heads. It’s a one-and-done situation.
—Carlene Thomas, R.D., founder of Healthfully Ever After and Next Great Nutritionist winner
I love BIOHM Super Greens. It has not only a super greens blend but also probiotics, digestive enzymes, and fiber. The powder has a really good, sweet taste, too, so you can literally add it to anything to elevate any meal or snack.
—Sammi Haber, R.D., founder of Nutrition Works NY and Next Great Nutritionist winner
NutriDyn's Fruits & Greens
One scoop of these organic greens provides the antioxidant power of 20 servings of fruits and vegetables. Not only are the flavors delicious, but these organic greens help to fill in nutritional gaps and provide many health benefits. Since many people don't get the recommended amounts of nine to 11 servings of fruit and vegetables, these greens can boost our intake of trace minerals, enzymes, and probiotics.
I mostly add the greens to my smoothies, but you can also sprinkle the powder over yogurt or mix into water for a quick drink. I love that there are no artificial ingredients, and it doesn't raise your blood sugar. I have used this product with some young clients to switch them to a healthy beverage and away from sugary drinks.
—Melanie Beasley, R.D. at Nutritional Weight & Wellness
Athletic Greens Premium Green Superfood Cocktail
While I'm a "food first" advocate, there can be a time and a place for powders. This is especially true for individuals who have malabsorption, impaired detoxification, or for people with crazy travel schedules. In those cases, I recommend Athletic Greens, which packs in 75 nutrient-dense superfood ingredients. The company tests every ingredient and every single batch for ingredient quality, toxicity, microbes, and pesticides, which ensures that the quality is extremely high. I also love that it's free of artificial sweeteners and added sugars. It's naturally flavored in a base of papaya, broccoli, cherry powder, carrots, pineapple, and natural vanilla flavor. The product is gluten-free and also dairy-free since they use dairy-free probiotics. Full disclosure: This product is more expensive than other products on the market—you definitely pay for the quality.
—Brigid Titgemeier, R.D., founder of Being Brigid and Next Great Nutritionist winner
