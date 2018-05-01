These Are The Green Powders That The World's Healthiest People Actually Buy Themselves

It's a green sea algae that contains lots of chlorophyll, an antioxidant that is very cleansing. It's rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals.

It has unique properties (a nucleus, to be exact) that make it great for cellular repair and generation. It's also one of the few sources of vitamin B12 found in plants and has been found to carry out some of the toxins that make its way into our body via a contaminated food supply. Pro tip: Look for "cracked cell wall" or "pulverized cell wall," so it can be easily broken down and digested.

—Lisa Hayim, R.D., founder of The Well Necessities

Buy it now: Chlorella, Sun Chlorella ($23.95)