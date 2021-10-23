But I always tell people they should also love the texture. Applying beauty products should feel appealing and be enjoyable—you should want to apply it! And everyone is different in this regard. Some love a silky, smooth lotion while others crave a splashy, fast-absorbing moisturizer—and some want a thick, dense cream.

If you’re in that last group? Well, you’ve come to the right article. Here, we’ve rounded up the best butters and whip-thick treats to coat your body in a layer of luxe hydration. Not to mention: these have plenty of other skin care perks along the way.