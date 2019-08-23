There's no standard or definition for "clean" or "natural" beauty, to many people's chagrin. So when you go shopping for a new cleanser or lipstick, what one store calls safe might vary quite a bit from another. My take is that the brands and retailers should just be honest and transparent about their guidelines—and let the consumer make their own call.

And that's why Whole Foods has always been something of a guiding light, even in the beauty space. "Our customer is very engaged and aware of not only what they are putting in their bodies from our food and wellness products but also what they are putting on their bodies from beauty and body care. Our goal is to provide the highest quality natural and organic beauty and body care products for our customers and do the research so they don't have to," says Amy Jargo, global senior category merchant for the Whole Body team at Whole Foods Market. So what does that look like in practice? "Currently, there are over 100 ingredients common in conventional beauty products that are not allowed in any body care products we sell," she says.

Here, some of the best buys at Whole Foods—pick up one on your next grocery store trip: