We drink their flat whites, lust after their yoga habits, can’t get enough of their beach-inspired minimalist home tours, and applaud their zero-waste lifestyle; it’s about time we stole a beauty secret or two from Australia. As evidenced by the seemingly eternal beach-babe vibe we so often associate with their homeland, Aussies know a thing or two about keeping it simple. They’re actually quite like the French, when you think about it: They take vacation time seriously, understand that less is more, and aren’t afraid to let their natural beauty shine.

In the spirit of simplicity, here are some of our favorite Aussie-made natural beauty finds: