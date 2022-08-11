This Surprising Ingredient Will Make Your Baked Goods Way Healthier, Study Finds

If you’re aiming to build a more sustainable lifestyle, odds are you’ve already taken up composting your food scraps. But have you considered actually integrating them into your recipes? Although not all food remnants are going to complement your baking, there’s one ingredient that may actually be worth looking into: banana peels. More specifically, banana peel flour.

Sure, you’ve probably heard of almond or oat flour, but a new study recently revealed that using banana peels within your baking alongside traditional flour can actually provide a slew of nutritional benefits. Let’s take a look.