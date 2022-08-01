This Ayurvedic Green Chutney Houses A Secret, Healthy Ingredient

Eating according to Ayurveda is not a new concept—in fact, it has been practiced for thousands of years as a means to improve digestion and support the mind, body, and spirit. If you’re eating in this way, you’ll first have to determine your dosha.

"The doshas are 'health types' used in Ayurvedic medicine to specify how certain people should eat, sleep, exercise, and what their emotional strengths and weaknesses may be," Taz Bhatia, M.D., an integrative medicine physician and mbg Collective member previously told mbg.