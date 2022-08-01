This Ayurvedic Green Chutney Houses A Secret, Healthy Ingredient

An Ayurvedic Green Chutney To Balance Your Pitta With Some Hidden Health Benefits
Eating according to Ayurveda is not a new concept—in fact, it has been practiced for thousands of years as a means to improve digestion and support the mind, body, and spirit. If you’re eating in this way, you’ll first have to determine your dosha.
"The doshas are 'health types' used in Ayurvedic medicine to specify how certain people should eat, sleep, exercise, and what their emotional strengths and weaknesses may be," Taz Bhatia, M.D., an integrative medicine physician and mbg Collective member previously told mbg.
Of the three doshas (pitta, vata, and kapha), a pitta-focused diet should incorporate more cooling, refreshing foods, which is where this fresh green chutney recipe from Jasmine Hemsley, mbg Collective member and author of East by West comes in. Sharing this fresh and colorful meal to Instagram earlier this month, Hemsley explained in the caption, “Fresh green chutney made from coriander leaves and mint has a cooling energy which is excellent for decreasing Pitta dosha.” Perfect for accompanying any egg dish, veggie roast, or savory pancake, this Ayurveda-centric sauce is the ideal topping for a range of meals.
While this chutney already features some delicious and nutritious ingredients, one simple way to elevate its health benefits even further is by adding mbg's organic veggies+. Featuring a 31-ingredient USDA certified organic blend of organic leafy greens, sea veggies, prebiotic fibers, probiotics and more, this greens powder won't impact the flavor of your meal while supporting healthy digestion and a balanced gut microbiome.*
Pitta Balancing Fresh Green Chutney
Ingredients
- 30g fresh coriander (including stalks), chopped
- 30g fresh mint leaves (no stalks), chopped
- ½ tsp sea salt
- Pinch of black pepper
- Juice of 1 lime
- 2 tsp raw honey, jaggery or maple syrup
- 6 Tbsp water
- Dash of extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon organic veggies+ (mbg addition)
Method
- Blend all the ingredients until chunky or smooth.
- Check the seasoning and add more salt or lime juice if required.
- Enjoy!
