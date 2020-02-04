 Skip to content

Are You Addicted To Sugar? Take This Quiz To Find Out
|
Dawna Stone
Written by Dawna Stone
Dawna Stone is the author of seven books, a business owner, certified health coach, motivational speaker, and creator of the 5-Day Detox and the 14-Day Clean-Eating Program.
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Medical review by Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietitian
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, INHC is a registered dietitian, health coach, and writer with a passion for helping people streamline their wellness routine and establish a balanced relationship with food and exercise.
Last updated on February 4, 2020
 

The average American consumes 22 teaspoons of sugar a day — that’s a lot more than the 6 teaspoons recommended for women. Find out if sugar has a hold on you with our quiz.

Read each question below and answer as truthfully as possible. Keep a tally of you points and add them up when you're finished.

1. When do you crave something sweet?

  • +1 Every now and then but never daily
  • +2 Usually only in the mid-afternoon and evening
  • +3 All day long
2. How would you describe your daily energy levels?

  • +1 Constant and stable level of energy throughout the day
  • +2 Experience mid-afternoon energy crashes
  • +3 Lethargic after big meals

3. How do you describe your weight-loss success?

  • +1 Able to lose weight easily and sufficiently when I put my mind to it
  • +2 Find it difficult to lose weight no matter what I do
  • +3 Gave up trying to lose weight long ago

4. How often do you experience minor to severe headaches?

  • +1 Almost never
  • +2 A few times a week
  • +3 On a daily basis

5. Do you experience frequent mood swings?

  • +1 No, my mood is fairly constant
  • +2 Yes, I find my moods shift, but nothing crazy
  • +3 Absolutely! I just can’t help it!

6. Do you find yourself craving sweets after dinner or before bed?

  • +1 Never
  • +2 Sometimes
  • +3 Always

7. What is your relationship with an open package of sweets?

  • +1 I can have just one and then put the package away
  • +2 Sometimes I forget there is an open package of sweets in my pantry
  • +3 I can’t have just one. If it is open, I tend to finish the entire package.

8. How often do you consume sugary foods like cookies, ice cream, candy, pastries, or other sweet treats?

  • +1 Just a few times a month (or never)
  • +2 A couple of times a week
  • +3 On a daily basis

9. How often do you consume artificial sweeteners?

  • +1 Just a few times a month (or never)
  • +2 A couple of times a week
  • +3 On a daily basis

10. How often do you consume soda or sweet tea?

  • +1 Just a few times a month (or never)
  • +2 A couple of times a week
  • +3 On a daily basis

Now it's time to add up your points.

10-13 points

Congrats! Your current relationship with sugar is in a healthy, balanced place where you feel like you can enjoy it responsibly and mindfully.

14-19 points

Sugar doesn’t control you, but you enjoy the occasional treat or indulgence. The idea of eliminating sugar altogether is a tough one, but when you enjoy it on occasion it prevents you from feeling deprived. Keep doing what you’re doing.

20+ points

Like many Americans, you consume more sugar than you should and it may, whether consciously or not, control many parts of your life. If you regularly consume sugary, non-nutritious foods like ice cream, baked goods, candy, soda, or fancy coffee drinks, you’ll almost immediately notice positive changes when you reduce or eliminate these items. Even certain healthy foods might have hidden sugars, so it’s important to read nutrition labels.

You may notice an increase in taste, energy levels becoming more constant, fewer mid-afternoon crashes, and you’ll feel good all day long. By avoiding sugar highs and subsequent crashes, you will keep your body more in balance.

Want to reduce your sugar intake or simply clean up your diet? Join me for my new mbg video course: A 14-Day Clean-Eating Program: How to Kick-Start Weight Loss in Two Weeks.

Not only will we eliminate sugar during the program, but also I’ll give you all the tools you need (recipes included) to clean up your diet, lose weight, and feel great!

