Are You Addicted To Sugar? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Like many Americans, you consume more sugar than you should and it may, whether consciously or not, control many parts of your life. If you regularly consume sugary, non-nutritious foods like ice cream, baked goods, candy, soda, or fancy coffee drinks, you’ll almost immediately notice positive changes when you reduce or eliminate these items. Even certain healthy foods might have hidden sugars, so it’s important to read nutrition labels.

You may notice an increase in taste, energy levels becoming more constant, fewer mid-afternoon crashes, and you’ll feel good all day long. By avoiding sugar highs and subsequent crashes, you will keep your body more in balance.

