10 Beauty Tricks I Use To Make Models Look "Flawless"

Having worked as a makeup artist for the last 14 seasons at runway shows in New York, Milan and Paris, I wanted to share some not-commonly discussed, standard operating procedures backstage to shed some light on what a pro does to make a model look "runway ready."

Hopefully, you'll get some great beauty tips for yourself from this list—and even some of these tricks may make you gasp. Mostly, though, I hope this will be a healthy reality check for any woman who’s ever felt frustrated about the way she looks in the bathroom mirror, or for anyone who has ever compared herself to a model.

I hope that by pulling back the curtain on how the fashion industry really works, women might be inspired to be a little kinder to themselves.