The Super Easy, Powerhouse Smoothie That Gets mbg's Executive Editor Through The Week
When it comes to eating nutrient-dense meals, I sometimes (often) get bogged down with the meal prep. Ideally, I'll have roasted veggies, a grain of some sort, and a yummy sauce handy—but let's be real, it's not always a reality.
As such, I'm a big fan of leaning on smoothies. They are the perfect vehicle for sneaking in powerhouse ingredients (looking at you spinach, frozen cauliflower, and hemp, chia, and flax seeds), and they are pretty easy to throw together.
This year, I starting throwing together a smoothie for lunch a couple times a week, and soon became sick of my basic recipe. But then I remembered the treasure trove of inspo we have at our fingertips here at mindbodygreen.
I quickly found my favorite—an apple-cinnamon recipe in our green smoothie article—and began tweaking it to make it my go-to gut supporting recipe. I made sure I used my favorite nut butter, oat milk, and Ceylon cinnamon.
But why stop there? Sure, it's got a handful of spinach, but I wanted more bang for my buck. Enter: organic veggies+.
mbg's organic veggies+ is unlike other greens powder on the market. It's a USDA certified organic blend of 31 premium ingredients including organic sea veggies like kelp, spirulina, and chlorella, which contain many essential micronutrients like iodine, magnesium, calcium, iron, potassium, folate, vitamin K, and vitamin C. It's also got pre- and probiotics, plus vegan digestive enzymes, to support healthy digestive function.* This is all on top of a wide array of vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients from the dark leafy greens, root veggies, and berries.
While my smoothie routine will likely change over time, one thing is certain: organic veggies+ won't be going anywhere.
- 1 tbsp. of organic veggies+
- 2 cups spinach
- 1 cup almond or oat milk
- 1 small apple, chopped
- ½ frozen banana
- 1 to 2 tbsp. almond butter (or your favorite nut butter)
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- pinch of salt
