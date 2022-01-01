When it comes to eating nutrient-dense meals, I sometimes (often) get bogged down with the meal prep. Ideally, I'll have roasted veggies, a grain of some sort, and a yummy sauce handy—but let's be real, it's not always a reality.

As such, I'm a big fan of leaning on smoothies. They are the perfect vehicle for sneaking in powerhouse ingredients (looking at you spinach, frozen cauliflower, and hemp, chia, and flax seeds), and they are pretty easy to throw together.

This year, I starting throwing together a smoothie for lunch a couple times a week, and soon became sick of my basic recipe. But then I remembered the treasure trove of inspo we have at our fingertips here at mindbodygreen.

I quickly found my favorite—an apple-cinnamon recipe in our green smoothie article—and began tweaking it to make it my go-to gut supporting recipe. I made sure I used my favorite nut butter, oat milk, and Ceylon cinnamon.

But why stop there? Sure, it's got a handful of spinach, but I wanted more bang for my buck. Enter: organic veggies+.