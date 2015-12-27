Balance is often used as a way to gauge a healthy life and state of mind. And that theory may also come into play when it comes to pH levels in the body.

While there are no studies or evidence show that it's possible to influence the body's ph for improved health outcomes, in some traditional practices, acidity and alkalinity is used as a measure of well-being.

In Ayurveda, classic Pitta afflictions like stress, anger, and impatience can cause the mind to become acidic, which then manifests in the body as heartburn, acid reflux, and hair loss. These seemingly temporary conditions can have negative implications on long-term health as prolonged acidity can lead to serious medical conditions like IBS, ulcers, and chronic indigestion.

The total pH scale ranges from 1 (most acidic) to 14 (most alkaline), with 7 considered to be neutral. According to Ayurveda, the ideal pH for the human body is 7.30 to 7.45, which is slightly alkaline. Any number below this range means the body is acidic.

However, there are natural, traditional remedies that are thought to keep pH levels in balance. (Again, there is no substantial research to back these claims.) The ancient science of Ayurveda offers ways to keep our Pitta in balance, in turn keeping our minds and bodies alkaline. Here are six you can do for yourself.