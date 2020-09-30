Detoxing with herbal medicine is an ancient process that dates back as far as written history can inform us, predating Roman, Greek, Native American, Indian, and Rainforest Tribal culture.

When viewed through a cultural lens, detoxing becomes less of an opportunity to lose weight and more of a tool for spiritual cleansing and purification. Many cultures through time have considered fasting a devotional act and prized it for its sacred ability to connect the mind and body to the Universal way. Here are just a few examples: