Let’s be clear: In no way do you have to paint on a full face to get the most out of Valentine’s Day. The holiday is about celebrating all kinds of love—including self-love—and if you do partake, you should do so in whatever way feels most enjoyable for you. Alexandra Compton, makeup artist and product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo, concurs: “I think you should wear whatever look makes you feel the most confident and beautiful,” she says.

That said, many do have a penchant for holiday-specific looks, typically expressed by red and pink shades on the day of love—there’s just something romantic about a sweep of rose colored shadow, they'd say.

If you’re looking for elevated inspiration, try this dreamy, doe-eyed look that flatters all. It’s incredibly versatile—if the color pink gives you the ick, you can swap in any moody hue—and it’s mask-friendly (after all, a red lip, while a V-Day classic, is pretty pointless under a face covering).