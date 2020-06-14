mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
|
Medically Reviewed

You Might Not Be Getting All The Benefits Of Vitamin D If You're Low In Magnesium

Jessica Timmons
mbg Contributor By Jessica Timmons
mbg Contributor
Jessica Timmons is a freelance writer whose work has appeared in Healthline, Pregnancy & Newborn, Modern Parents Messy Kids, and more.
Marvin Singh, M.D.
Medical review by Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Gastroenterologist
Dr. Marvin Singh is an Integrative Gastroenterologist in San Diego, California. He is trained and board certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology/Hepatology.
Hands Pouring Out Supplement Pills

Image by iStock

June 14, 2020 — 9:04 AM

Vitamin D has been making headlines recently for its relationship to COVID-19. While it's still too early to draw concrete conclusions, there is research that suggests vitamin D may indeed help prevent infection because of its ability to support lung health and boost immunity.* COVID-19 aside, most of us understand it's important to get enough vitamin D. What isn't as well known is that it may actually be worth taking with a side of magnesium. Here's why.

The relationship between magnesium and vitamin D.

The human body uses nutrients systematically, and proper absorption and metabolism of one nutrient often depend on the availability of another. Vitamin D and magnesium are a prime example. "The pathways in the body that result in activation of vitamin D involve a number of enzymes, and most or all of them require magnesium as a cofactor," explains double board-certified surgeon and author Kent Sasse, M.D. 

Magnesium actually plays a role in over 300 enzyme systems in the body, including the conversion of vitamin D into its active form. That form of vitamin D is needed in the bloodstream to absorb calcium. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, getting the recommended amount of magnesium is critical for obtaining the full benefits of vitamin D. 

magnesium+

Promote a steady state of relaxation with this calming formula.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
magnesium+

That may pose a problem for some people: While magnesium is plentiful in foods like nuts and seeds, leafy greens, whole grains, and legumes, it's estimated that less than half of the U.S. population get the required daily amount.

Vitamin D deficiency is another issue affecting more than half the population. This deficiency boils down to a limited number of foods with naturally occurring vitamin D and minimal exposure to the sun. "There are very few foods that contain significant amounts of vitamin D," says Zara Patel, M.D., a researcher and associate professor at Stanford, "and much of what we produce in our bodies comes from sunlight and UV rays hitting our skin and producing the precursor molecules needed to make this vitamin." That means for those of us religiously using sunscreen and not eating stacks of fish—a great source of vitamin D!—we may need to supplement.

Getting enough of both nutrients is critical. Deficiencies in magnesium and vitamin D have been linked to a number of health conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, metabolic issues, and skeletal deformities.

Advertisement

Should you be taking them at the same time?

"Most people have sufficient dietary magnesium," notes Sasse, "but if you are at risk or have tested low in vitamin D, it's a reasonable idea to take both vitamin D and magnesium."*

A supplement of 60 international units daily does correct vitamin D deficiency, and people can test the level with a straightforward blood test or just take the supplement daily and feel confident they have enough vitamin D on board. If you're routinely consuming refined grains in lieu of whole grains, you may be short on magnesium, which ultimately affects your vitamin D levels. If you choose to supplement with magnesium, "taking less than 300 mg of magnesium for men and 270 mg for women is generally recommended," Sasse says.* "These are very safe vitamins and supplements, and they can be taken together."

The takeaway.

Ensuring that you're getting enough vitamin D to reap its many benefits is a great idea, and supplements make it easy. But magnesium plays an important role in converting that vitamin D into a usable form in the body. If you're worried that your diet doesn't include enough magnesium-rich foods, pairing your vitamin D with a magnesium supplement may be a savvy move.*

Advertisement
Jessica Timmons
Jessica Timmons mbg Contributor
Jessica Timmons has been working as a freelance writer since 2007 and has covered everything from parenting and pregnancy to residential and industrial real estate, cannabis, stand-up...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Is There A Right Time Of Day To Take Hemp Or CBD? We Asked Around

Sarah Regan
Is There A Right Time Of Day To Take Hemp Or CBD? We Asked Around
Integrative Health

Melatonin vs. Magnesium: The Difference Between The Sleep Aids, Explained

Emma Loewe
Melatonin vs. Magnesium: The Difference Between The Sleep Aids, Explained
Social Good

What Does It Really Mean To "Be An Ally" To Someone? An Activist Explains

Kelly Gonsalves
What Does It Really Mean To "Be An Ally" To Someone? An Activist Explains
Love

Research Finds Men & Women Don't Know What The Other Finds Attractive

Sarah Regan
Research Finds Men & Women Don't Know What The Other Finds Attractive
Recipes

It's Tomato Season! Here's An Idea To Preserve Them To Use All Year

Eliza Sullivan
It's Tomato Season! Here's An Idea To Preserve Them To Use All Year
Beauty

This Just In: California One Step Closer To Banning 12 Cosmetic Ingredients

Jamie Schneider
This Just In: California One Step Closer To Banning 12 Cosmetic Ingredients
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Change-Makers

24 Ways To Actually Support LGBTQ+ People In 2020

Kelly Gonsalves
24 Ways To Actually Support LGBTQ+ People In 2020
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Is Jam-Packed With A Retrograde & Eclipse

The AstroTwins
This Week's Horoscope Is Jam-Packed With A Retrograde & Eclipse
Personal Growth

What It Actually Means To "Hold Space" + Why It's Crucial Right Now

Margeaux House
What It Actually Means To "Hold Space" + Why It's Crucial Right Now
Beauty

To Towel Dry, Or Not To Towel Dry? An Easy Tip For Soft, Frizz-Free Hair

Jamie Schneider
To Towel Dry, Or Not To Towel Dry? An Easy Tip For Soft, Frizz-Free Hair
Motivation

11 Best Workout Shorts To Keep You Cool & Comfortable This Summer

Kristine Thomason
11 Best Workout Shorts To Keep You Cool & Comfortable This Summer
Integrative Health

The Reviews Are In: This mbg Supplement Is A "Go-To" For Stress Management

Emma Loewe
The Reviews Are In: This mbg Supplement Is A "Go-To" For Stress Management
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/already-taking-vitamin-d-you-might-want-to-take-magnesium-too

Your article and new folder have been saved!