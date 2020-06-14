That may pose a problem for some people: While magnesium is plentiful in foods like nuts and seeds, leafy greens, whole grains, and legumes, it's estimated that less than half of the U.S. population get the required daily amount.

Vitamin D deficiency is another issue affecting more than half the population. This deficiency boils down to a limited number of foods with naturally occurring vitamin D and minimal exposure to the sun. "There are very few foods that contain significant amounts of vitamin D," says Zara Patel, M.D., a researcher and associate professor at Stanford, "and much of what we produce in our bodies comes from sunlight and UV rays hitting our skin and producing the precursor molecules needed to make this vitamin." That means for those of us religiously using sunscreen and not eating stacks of fish—a great source of vitamin D!—we may need to supplement.

Getting enough of both nutrients is critical. Deficiencies in magnesium and vitamin D have been linked to a number of health conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, metabolic issues, and skeletal deformities.