What This Supermodel Eats In A Day & Her Go-To Post-Workout Smoothie

We’ve always believed that taking care of your mind, body, and skin starts internally—with a balanced, nutritious diet that feeds your body all the essentials it needs to stay healthy. Of course, a lot else comes into play (moving your body, how you treat your skin externally, and your mental health practices), but a good meal is a great place to start.

So recently when I had supermodel, mom-to-be, content creator, and entrepreneur Emily DiDonato on my podcast Clean Beauty School, I couldn’t help but ask her about her daily meal prep (along with her beauty and wellness routine). After all, taking care of herself is a big part of her career.

Here, what a supermodel eats in a day to stay focused, full, and glowing all day long.